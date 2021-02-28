‘The Voice’ returns for season 20, along with coach Nick Jonas

(NBC) – “The Voice” returns Monday for the start of its 20th season.
Nick Jonas is back in the big red chairs, along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, who may be licking his wounds a bit after coming up short in the Season 19 finale last December.
That was Gwen Stefani’s first victory as coach, at the expense of her fiancé, and it ensured continued domestic harmony.
“It’s eased the tension. It has eased the tension,” Shelton says. “I think across the board, fans of the show, other coaches, everybody kind of saw it coming. So, it saved my Christmas.”
“The Voice” returns Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by the premiere of the new drama “Debris.”
About “The Voice”
The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.
This season’s Battle Advisors include:
- Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi
- Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss
- Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy
- Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay
Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host.
Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of “The Voice.”