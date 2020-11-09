‘The Voice: Battle Rounds’ begin

(NBC) — The drama is ramping on tonight on “The Voice” as the “Battle Rounds” begin in an all-new two-hour episode.

The coaches are enlisting music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake) and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet.

After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the “Knockout Rounds.” Each coach has one steal and one save their saved artist will enter into a “Four-Way Knockout.”

Watch “The Voice” tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m.

