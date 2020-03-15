Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident

THE SPECTRUM: Taking a look at Ohio’s 12th Congressional district

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This morning we’re taking a deep dive into central Ohio’s Congressional races.

First, one of the newest members of Congress, Troy Balderson, is looking to come out on top in his first re-election campaign in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

We also spoke with Balderson’s primary challenger, Tim Day, and one of the Democrats looking to get on the ballot in November, Alaina Shearer.

We asked both of them why they decided to run and what they want to accomplish.

A second Democratic challenger, Jenny Bell, was unable to join us for an interview

