The Spectrum: Taking a look at efforts to reopen Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurants across Ohio are allowed to reopen to dine-in customers Thursday after they had been closed for about two months under state orders in response to the coronavirus. In order to open, they have to obey the 'Dine Safe Ohio Order.' In efforts to abide by the order, barriers made up of shower liners will be in between some tables at Forno in the Short North.

“This is not pretty, we have to put this here," said Chris Corso, owner of the restaurant.