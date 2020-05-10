The Spectrum: Taking a look at efforts to reopen Ohio

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
On Our Sleeves
Washington-DC
4Ever Home
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Entertainment
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Restaurant owners try to understand, implement state-ordered guidelines ahead of reopening
Video
Battelle President and CEO speaks with NBC4 after report questions mask-cleaning cost and effectiveness
Video
Arrest warrant issued in connection to robbery of 97-year-old veteran
Video
Dining-in to resume, safety measures taken
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Science from home: Evaporation and cooling
Video
Top Stories
More rain showers, but warmer temps returning ahead of holiday weekend
Video
Still rainy heading towards Memorial Day weekend
Video
Persistent rainfall cause for concern for some Reynoldsburg residents
Video
National Weather Service confirms F0 tornado touched down in Lilly Chapel
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
NFL Draft
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Hamlin scores 2nd win of season at rain-shortened Darlington
Top Stories
OHSAA to expand football playoffs in 2021
Top Stories
Former OSU star, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley donating $200,000 to 5 community organizations
Gene Smith: Ohio State athletes could be allowed back on campus June 8
Video
CBJ’s Atkinson cautious about NHL return after family scare with COVD-19
Video
Former Buckeye, Westerville South grad Jaelen Gill transfers to Boston College
Local 4 You
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Saving for the Future with Safe Harbor Retirement Group
Video
Top Stories
Tone and Strengthen Your Arms Without Weights
Video
Top Stories
At-Home Cream Erases Wrinkles in Minutes
Video
A Look at the New Procedures at PENZONE Salons + Spas
Video
Suicide Prevention with Nationwide Children’s
Video
Mental Health Resources from RiverVista Health & Wellness
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. DeWine announces Dr. Amy Acton has signed new health orders
The Spectrum: Taking a look at efforts to reopen Ohio
Local News
Posted:
May 10, 2020 / 01:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2020 / 01:39 PM EDT
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov DeWine announces Dr. Amy Acton has signed new health orders
Video
Missing 18-year-old’s mother and boyfriend plead for her return after mysterious disappearance
Video
DeWine announces end of Ohio stay-home order, issues ‘strong recommendations’
Video
Columbus floodwalls being activated
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 29,436 cases, 1,781 deaths reported
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
More rain showers, but warmer temps returning ahead of holiday weekend
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
On Our Sleeves: Helping young people cope with the uncertainty of the pandemic with Nationwide Children’s Hospital & NBC4
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Resources to get or give help, list of companies hiring
NBC4 announces Kerry Charles to anchor 6PM, 7PM and 11PM news
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa