THE SPECTRUM: Ohio’s Senators respond to Iranian briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As some lawmakers work to pass a bill that would limit the president’s use of military power in Iran, a bill co-sponsored by Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, it’s not clear if it would clear the Senate, where many in the Republican majority appear to be backing President Trump.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) defended the Trump administration’s actions in a speech this past week on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) had a different take.

Brown was asked this week for his assessment on the briefing he and his colleagues on the hill received about the situation with Iran, a briefing that drew complaints from Democrats and Republicans.