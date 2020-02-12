THE SPECTRUM: Attorney seeks to change laws limiting damages owed to crime victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio jury said a young woman raped repeatedly as a child deserves $20 million from her abuser for her pain and suffering.

But the judge in that case said Ohio law allows a maximum penalty of only $250,000. Victim advocates are outraged, and her attorney is trying to convince lawmakers to make a new law.

“Roy Pompa is probably one of Ohio’s most notorious sexual predators,” attorney John Fitch said. “He drugged and abused Amanda and three other girls at his home in Cleveland.”

Amanda was 11 when the rapes began. She was assaulted at least 20 times. Even after Pompa was convicted, the trauma followed her into adulthood. In a civil lawsuit, the jury awarded her $20 million, but the court took most of that away.

“The court felt bound by Ohio law and by a previous decision by the Ohio Supreme Court, Simpkins vs. Grace Brothers Church, and citing that case and citing that statute, the court felt bound by both to reduce the verdict to $250,000,” Fitch said.

Amanda’s attorney will challenge the constitutionality of the law that limits damages and ask lawmakers to take a revise torte reform, that he said limits the rights of victims.

“In cases like this, protect the criminal,” Fitch said. “So you can be raped as a child, you could be the victim of a drunk driver, you could be the victim of someone smoking crack cocaine and going left of center. Those individuals who do that kind of wrongdoing, even someone who rapes a child, according to this court and this case, they’re all going to be protected by tort reform and caps on damages.”