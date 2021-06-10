The show will go on in Worthington, students return to perform 5th-grade musical

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–It’s a performance that took a literal year in the making.

Fifteen months ago, a group of more than forty fifth-graders from Evening Street Elementary in Worthington came together to put on a special performance of the hit musical Mary Poppins.

In March of 2020, the COVID pandemic took all of that away.

“We were all really emotional, because we were just days away from our big opening night and the kids had worked for months, and they’d worked so hard,” said Kristen Jarzecki, the director and music teacher at Evening Street Elementary.

Jarzecki said she was heartbroken to see her students’ talent go unnoticed.

She made them a promise: they’d be able to perform their play live and in front of an audience once things open back up.

Now more than a year later, many of these kids now in middle school, that day has finally come.

“It was kind of surprising when my Mom came storming in and interrupted my Zoom class and told me that we were going to do the musical again after 15 months,” said Frankie Filippi, who plays Bert the chimney sweep.

Filippi is one of several middle schoolers who initially rehearsed this play during in fifth grade.

Fellow students he graduated with said they were thrilled to return.

“Ever since I was in kindergarten, I was really excited to do the play and now I’m really excited that we can actually have a live audience and do it,” said Mia Vance, who plays Jane Banks.

The students said their teacher inspired them to come back and give this performance.

“She’s just an amazing teacher, I mean, the three of us had her for five years, and she’s really fun to work with and she’s kind of a fun, go with the flow person to be around,” said Drew Langner, who played Michael Banks.

For Mrs. Jarzecki this means the whole world and more.

“Every time I’m just, almost on the verge of tears because…sorry…it’s very lifegiving to see them on the stage and music is a priceless gift,” said Jarzecki.