COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After COVID-19 canceled on-stage productions at Whetstone High School for two years, a team of 90 people — cast, crew, musicians and parents — are preparing for a come back with two weekend of Shrek the Musical.

It’s a refreshing sense of life getting back to normal and a grand finale for graduating seniors.

“I’m really just going to enjoy watching the kids soak this in,” Whetstone High School theater director Christopher Ray said. “I just hope all of them take a moment to just look around and appreciate the time they have right now.”

Ray said he expects upwards of 600 people to pack the auditorium for opening night at 7 p.m. Friday. The musical will also take place Saturday and the following weekend on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.

Like at all CCS events, masks are optional.

“We’re putting on something fantastic that I am beyond ecstatic about,” Whetstone High School senior Beaux Baldwin said.