‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Columbus

Photo credit: Courtesy Fremantle Media

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The interactive stage show The Price is Right Live returns to Columbus in March. 

On March 20, you can have your chance to “Come on down!” when The Price is Right Live returns to the Ohio Theatre. 

Audience members can play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show such as Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, or even the fabulous Showcase. 

Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car. 

Tickets are $40.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., online at www.capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.  

