The Plains woman pleads guilty to multiple drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman from The Plains, Ohio, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several drug charges.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Shannon Dickens, 42, pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced to a minimum of three years and maximum of four and a half years in prison.

DIckens pleaded guilty to:

• Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

• Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

• Aggravated trafficking in drugs (F1)

• Aggravated possession of drugs (F1)

• Trafficking in heroin (F3)

• Possession of heroin (F3)

• Illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (F3)

Dickens was arrested in April after a traffic stop where police found 15 grams of methamphetamine. Dickens admitted to having more meth and heroin at her home during an interview with law enforcement. Narcotics and cash were confiscated from the residence, along with drug paraphernalia and concealment devices.

In total, 242 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated — 80 times bulk amount by law. Law enforcement also found 58 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of heroin. Judge George McCarthy ordered the $2,878 found during the search be forfeited.

When released, Dickens will be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.