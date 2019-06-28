The Peach Truck making stops in Central Ohio

The Peach Truck has arrived in Groveport! Kristine Varkony and Darlene Hill NBC4 are at Dill's Greenhouse! Posted by NBC4 on Friday, June 28, 2019

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH)— Hundreds of people in Central Ohio are braving the heat on Friday and Saturday to get their hands on some fresh Georgia peaches.

From Springfield to Upper Arlington and everywhere in between people are lining to up to get a case of fresh peaches for $48.

The Peach Truck Tour travels through Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, and Florida all summer long.

Peaches are available by the 1/2 bushel (25 lb.) box. The peach truck employees tell NBC4 the fruit is good for eating, baking, canning, and freezing.

Friday, June 28

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lancaster, OH

Tractor Supply Co. 1690 E. Main St.

Tractor Supply Co. 1690 E. Main St. 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Grove City, OH

Strader’s Garden Center 2625 London-Groveport Rd.

Strader’s Garden Center 2625 London-Groveport Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Groveport, OH

Dill’s Greenhouse 5800 Rager Rd.

Dill’s Greenhouse 5800 Rager Rd. 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Columbus, OH

Strader’s Garden Center 5500 W. Broad St.

Strader’s Garden Center 5500 W. Broad St. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Columbus, OH

Strader’s Garden Center 7141 East Broad St.

Strader’s Garden Center 7141 East Broad St. 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Columbus, OH

Columbus Commons 160 S High St.

Columbus Commons 160 S High St. 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Columbus, OH

Big Sandy Superstore 1180 Polaris Pkwy

Big Sandy Superstore 1180 Polaris Pkwy 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Upper Arlington, OH

Huffman’s Market 2140 Tremont Center

Saturday, June 29

8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Marysville, OH

Dutch Mill Greenhouse 18443 St. Route 4 North

Dutch Mill Greenhouse 18443 St. Route 4 North 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Columbus, OH

Weilands Market 3600 Indianola Ave.

Weilands Market 3600 Indianola Ave. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dublin, OH

Big Sandy Superstore 6825 Dublin Center Dr.

Big Sandy Superstore 6825 Dublin Center Dr. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Westerville, OH

Westerville Ace Hardware 1220 County Line Rd.

Westerville Ace Hardware 1220 County Line Rd. 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. Pickerington, OH

Zettler Hardware 180 Postage Dr.

Zettler Hardware 180 Postage Dr. 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Columbus, OH

Strader’s Garden Center 5350 Riverside Dr.

The Peach Truck will be back in Central Ohio in mid-July. For more information on The Peach Truck CLICK HERE.