The Ohio Theatre damaged overnight during downtown Columbus protest

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Theatre was damaged overnight during protests in downtown Columbus that started Thursday evening.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts says it has taken immediate action to secure the Ohio Theatre after it was damaged during the protest for George Floyd. 

According to CAPA officials, the unofficial estimated damage is roughly $15,000, including smashed windows and doors and minor fire damage in the historical ticket booth. 

The Ohio Theatre opened in 1928 as a “palace for the average man.” The 2,700 seat performance space has been closed since March 12 when the executive order prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 100 people was issued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools