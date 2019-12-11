The Mysterious holiday tradition of the red coat in Schiller Park

German Village is full of history and tradition.

One of those traditions is the coat that mysteriously shows up on The Umbrella Girl statue in Schiller Park each year just in time for the holiday season.

David Gaumer has lived in German Village for over 30 years. The first time he saw the coat even he was thrown off by the change.

“I was like, “Oh my gosh, who did that?”” David said.



For the last 15 years, has had an extra layer show up around the beginning of December to keep her warm.

“From 1996-2004, the poor girl was in the park all the time, in the winter time freezing cold, and in 2004 there was someone walking through the park and they thought, “my gosh, she’s going to be awfully cold for this winter, why don’t we try to find a coat for her?” David explained.

The red coat made it’s first appearance in 2010.

This was in place of the original coat which was covered in poodles.

“And the reason that they picked out the poodle coat is because there’s a lot of dog in the park, and they thought, “This is perfect! A poodle coat on the umbrella girl!” So they secretly installed her, every Christmas, no one knows who it is, it was just a mystery,” David said.

And as long as the coat keeps showing up each year, it’s a mystery that this community isn’t too concerned about being solved.

“It doesn’t bother me! Because everyone is wondering, “who is that? Who is it? Who does that?” And I guess someone was quoted, “I don’t care who it is. We don’t want to know, we like the mystery,” David said.

The coat traditionally stays on The Umbrella Girl throughout the holiday season, so you still have time to come out and see this little piece of holiday magic.