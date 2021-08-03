The most expensive homes sold in July in Franklin and Delaware counties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The most expensive house sold in Franklin County last month is an 18-room mansion with a wraparound driveway that went for more than $2.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the auditor’s offices of Franklin and Delaware counties and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County and Delaware County in July.

Excluding transfers for $0, 2,175 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in July. The average price was $294,899, and the median price was $255,000. Twenty-eight sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 1911 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,400,000 on July 21.

9. This home at 5430 Linworth Road in Columbus sold for $1,450,000 on July 16.

8. This home at 7711 Charlotte Hull Court in New Albany sold for $1,480,000 on July 21.

7. This home at 2241 Dale Avenue in Bexley sold for $1,623,750 on July 6.

6. This home at 7100 Armscote End in New Albany sold for $1,685,000 on July 21.

5. This home at 2249 Yorkshire Road in Columbus sold for $1,695,000 on July 12.

4. This home at 387 Parkview Ave in Columbus sold for $1,775,000 on July 22.

3. This home at 655 City Park Avenue in Columbus sold for $1,780,000 on July 2.

2. This home at 1 Bottomley Crescent in New Albany sold for $1,825,000 on July 21.

1. This home at 10 Hawskmoor Drive in New Albany sold for $2.6 million on July 12.

In Delaware County, the most expensive home sold in July is a 10-room, 7-bath house purchased for more than $2 million.

Excluding transfers for $0, 300 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County in July. The average price was $454,543, and the median price was $397,000. Seven sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

10. This home at 1327 Daventry Lane in Powell sold for $875,000 on July 9.

9. This home at 10963 Sage Creek Drive in Galena sold for $912,000 on July 8.

8. This home at 8552 Pennington Court in Powell sold for $940,000 on July 8.

7. The home at 9404 Wilbrook Drive in Powell sold for $1,025,000 on July 15. No image was available from the Delaware County auditor’s property records.

6. This home at 5441 Medallion Drive in Westerville sold for $1,050,000 on July 8.

5. This home at 5973 Macewen Court in Dublin sold for $1,060,000 on July 22.

4. This home at 10547 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $1.5 million on July 8.

3. This home at 1908 Woodlands Place in Powell sold for $1.6 million on July 8.

2. This home at 1640 Roundwyck Lane in Powell sold for $1.7 million on July 7.

1. This home at 8400 Dunsiane Drive in Dublin sold for $2,350,000 on July 13.