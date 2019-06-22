‘The Longest Day’ a time to raise Alzheimer’s funds, awareness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While Friday marked the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year, there is one group of people for who every day is the longest day — Alzheimer’s patients.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.8 million American are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is only going to increase.

Trey Addison from the Alzheimer’s Association talks about the Longest Day initiative, a day of service and awareness for family members of Alzheimer’s patients.

