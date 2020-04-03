Licking County flags ordered to half-staff to honor late fire chief, deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Commissioner has ordered flags on County property lowered to ‘half staff’ beginning Friday, April 3rd. The flag will remain that way for five days.

Officials say the decision is too support two local members of the safety community – Newton Township Fire Chief Jim Glover and retired Licking County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant George Croom. They both passed away over the weekend.

Licking County authorities ask residents to join in flying the colors and at half staff if possible.

On Friday evening the historic 1876 Licking County Courthouse will display red, white and blue lighting in tribute to these two public servants according to officials.