The King Arts Complex and NBC4 present virtual MLK Open House for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 will once again partner with the King Arts Complex to present the annual MLK Open House, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.  The event will be virtual this year.

Explore the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This annual community event is an excellent opportunity for children, families and friends to enjoy musical and theatrical performances. The event is also a unique opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the civil rights movement and view the (now virtual) art exhibition.

This event will premiere to the King Arts Complex YouTube channel at Noon on January 18, 2021. The video will subsequently be shared to the King Arts Complex website, Facebook and Instagram channels.

