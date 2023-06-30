WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – It was before 11 a.m. Friday and there was already a line forming outside of The Hungarian Butcher. The shop was having its grand re-opening. The official opening time was 11, but some of the most loyal customers could not wait.

“This is the food you live, this is the food you grow up on, this is home. It makes you feel like you’re at home again. It’s like you’re back at grandma’s house,” said Aaron Bittner, one of the first customers in line.

Owner Dan Varga said those customers made the re-opening possible. He ended up opening the doors a few minutes early for them.

“We love it. We’re all excited. We’re ready to go, we’re ready for 2.0,” Varga said.

Around the shop, he’s called Chef Dan. He opened the shop in late 2021, which came with its own set of challenges. But last month a bigger challenge came. When Varga and his team walked in to open for Memorial Day weekend, they found the interior of the business covered in soot. The smoker had caught on fire overnight, according to Varga.

“It was devastating,” he said. “To walk in and be ready for a busy weekend such as this weekend coming up. It was devastating.”

He expected the shop would be closed for a few months. But local restaurants held fundraisers for The Hungarian Butcher and customers were offering ways to help. Varga said Those efforts made re-opening after just one month possible.

“A lot of our regulars are general contractors and people in the service industry, so they know what it’s like to be a small business owner and everybody just helping everybody out,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve always been and I try to do the same thing myself whenever we can so yeah, it was just nice. It’s a good feeling.”

The shop is open each day this weekend and Monday. Regular operations will start July 5th.