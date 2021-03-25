The Franklin County Sheriff’s office introduces new tool to fight crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a piece of tech called “Star Chase” that can be launched from a police cruiser and onto a runaway vehicle, in order to track it during a pursuit.

“Basically, it’s a device that’s on the front end of the cruiser, and then a projectile is actually deployed from that system onto the vehicle in front,” said Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert, with the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert says this new technology was funded with help from county commissioners as well as a commitment from Sheriff Baldwin.

And although he’s not disclosing how many units they have; he did tell us that it’s already been used out in the field.

“We’ve had one successful deployment so far, in which we tracked a stolen vehicle,” said Chief Deputy Gilbert.

Gilbert says using the “Star Chase” device, they were able to capture a suspect who was charged with breaking into a home.

And he says this technology could have other uses, in preventing high speed pursuits or other active fleeing situations.

“As we start to use this kind of in a pilot project right now, and if it’s successful then we’ll look to add more units throughout the year as we add cruisers to the fleet,” said Chief Deputy Gilbert.