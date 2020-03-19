The effects social distancing has on dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even dogs are being impacted by social distancing. Rescuers and shelters are being forced to change the way they operate and even are canceling events.

While dogs can’t get COVID-19, folks in rescue are worries about the number of dogs who could die in connection to the outbreak due to a lack of resources.

“As you can see usually in the mornings we’ve got more than 50 volunteers here already walking dogs and this morning there’s no one out there,” said Franklin County Dog and Adoption Center Director Kaye Persinger.

It’s not unusual for dogs to outnumber people in this building, but typically it’s not by this much. “We’re only allowing six people in the building to look around the adoption-foster ward at any given time,” said Persinger.

They’ve cut staff in half by having some employees work from home. Volunteers are choosing to stay away and now they’re limiting the number of dogs in the building too by only accepting law enforcement related cases, vicious dogs, or those who are sick and injured.

“If you find a dog out there that’s a stray and it appears healthy and happy and you know it’s not dangerous – if you could shelter in place for us, and let us know, we will take the description. If somebody calls us looking for the dog we will make arrangements.”

Lynne Aronson of Stop The Suffering says shelters are in short supply and the shelter is allowing rescuers to pull any dog if they have a foster open.

“Your office or the base rescues have had to close their doors. They’re not open to intake and the pets that we serve really have no place to go because of that.”

Stop The Suffering is a rescue shelter that transports dogs from Southern Ohio shelters to shelters here and up north.

“The biggest impact is on adoption programs. It’s really hard to move dogs now because we really can’t have adoption events. So, it’s a spiraling effect. A lot of rescues can’t intake dogs,” Aronson said they don’t just need foster or adoptive homes, funding could become a major issue,” said Persinger.

“We have three big fundraisers coming up that we don’t know if we will be able to do them. Like every charity, we’re no different. We are totally dependent upon fundraising and donations and we’re talking about thousands of dollars.

If money is in short supply but you have time on your hands… no one would love to quarantine with you more than a dog in need.

“It’s a great time you know, go out and take the dog for a walk. Maybe teach them how to do some tricks, you know, help them with housebreaking because ultimately, if they come back to the shelter — if you choose not to adopt them, or find a home, it’s so much easier for us to find a permanent home for them,” Persinger continued.

If you need dog food and you cannot afford it during this time there will be no questions asked. You can come to the shelter the food pantry is open.

They also say try rationing food and mixing it with another kind of food if your dog has a special diet and you’re running low on it.

For more information on how to foster or adopt with the Franklin County Dog and Adoption Center visit them online https://dogadoptions.franklincountyohio.gov/ or Stop the Suffering https://www.stopthesuffering.org/