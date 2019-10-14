The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 14-18

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, OCT. 14
Highland Park Elementary School — Ms. Burgess’ first grade class

TUESDAY, OCT. 15
New Albany Intermediate School — Mr. Hast’s fourth grade class

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
Eakin Elementary School — Mrs. Cullen’s third grade class

THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Darby Creek Elementary School — Ms. Scott’s third grade class

FRIDAY, OCT. 18
East Franklin Elementary School — Mrs. Sweigart’s first grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

