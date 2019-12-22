The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 23-27

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Kirkersville Elementary, Mrs. Thomson and Mrs. Hagans’ first-grade class

Finland Elementary, Ms. Decker’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

East Franklin Elementary, Miss Dyess’ fourth-grade class

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Darby Woods Elementary, Mrs. Crowley’s kindergarten class

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Richard Avenue Elementary, Mrs. Hansher’s fourth-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 16, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 17, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 18, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 19, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 20, 2019