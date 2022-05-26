CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Covered bridges have been around for more than a century, as builders got the idea that a roof would help the wood last longer.

Today, the idea is to enjoy them by keeping them restored and in use. The bridges still in service are typically for foot traffic. Many of them are located in parks and span creeks, and a perfect example of one is the Zeller-Smith Bridge at 100 Lockville Road in Pickerington. This bridge serves as a way to access the park’s arboretum.

Bergstresser-Dietz Franklin County’s last covered bridge spans Little Walnut Creek in Canal Winchester. The Bergstresser-Dietz covered bridge construction was commissioned in 1887 for $2,690. Initially, the bridge was intended to help people bring produce to the canal and the railroad. The bridge was restored in 1990 with original and new materials and rededicated in 1991.

Taylor Blair Madison County has one of the newer covered bridges in the area. The Taylor Blair Road bridge spans across the national and state scenic river Little Darby Creek. Crews built the bridge in 2012, and it sits to the west of downtown West Jefferson. One of the features is a sidewalk for foot traffic.

Hizey In Fairfield County, there is only one covered bridge being used for vehicle traffic. That bridge is in North Baltimore on a road appropriately named Woodbridge Drive. Fairfield County has the most covered bridges in central Ohio, totaling 17.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)–Interior of the Berstresser Dietz covered bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)–The last covered bridge in Franklin County.

CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH)–Hartman #2 Bridge is located at 5895 Pickerington Rd. NW Carroll, OH 43112. It features Queenpost trusses and has a 48’ length. The bridge was moved in 1967 to its current location between Ohio & Erie Canal Locks 11 and 12 South in Lockville Park, the site of the longest series of intact canal locks in the state. (Photo by Tony Mirones)

CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH)–Hartman #2 Bridge is located at 5895 Pickerington Rd. NW and spans a dried up canal in Carroll, OH 43112. This view is from the old locks this stand strong to the south of the bridge.(Photo by Tony Mirones)

CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH)–Initials carved into the wall of the Hartman #2 Bridge. Whoever J.J. and K.K. are or were, the wonder is if their love lasted. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–Hizey Bridge is located on private property at 12549 Tollgate Rd. in Pickerington, Ohio. People are welcome to enjoy the bridge and take photos. Please respect the owners of the property and DO NOT cross the bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–The interior view of the Hizey Bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH)–Stemen House covered bridge was originally 72 feet long and was shortened to 36 feet during reconstruction because of damage and decay. It’s the only covered bridge in the county that is open to vehicular traffic. (Source VisitFairfieldCounty.org) Photo by Tony Mirones

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–Zeller-Smith Bridge is located at 100 Lockville, Rd. in Pickerington, Ohio. The bridge was moved to Sycamore Creek Park in 1986, it serves as the gateway to the park’s arboretum. During reconstruction, it was changed from a multiple Kingpost with arch truss system to a Queenpost style. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–Plaquerd showing who made contributions to help resotre the Zeller-Smith covered Bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–Interior view of the Zeller-Smith covered bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–The floor of the bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)– Wood deteriorates on the exterior of the Zeller-Smith covered bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH)–This 2012 wooden covered bridge spans over the national and state scenic river Little Darby Creek just west of West Jefferson, Ohio on Taylor Black Rd. (photo by Tony Mirones)

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH)–A car exits the Taylor Blair Rd covered bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)

Walkway on the west side of the covered bridge.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH)–A view overlooking Little Darby Creek from the pedestrian walkway on the Taylor Blair Rd. covered bridge. (photo by Tony Mirones)



