‘The Conversation’: NBC4 anchors promise a raw, unfiltered look at racism in their own lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, July 9 NBC4 will be airing an unfiltered look at racism in a special live one-hour presentation called, “The Conversation.” The broadcast focuses on working towards racial equality in our community.

Part of the show will feature NBC4 anchors, Matt Barnes, Darlene Hill and Kerry Charles discussing the racism they have experienced in their own lives.

In the clip above the trio share some of the painful experiences fixed in their memories, and the open look “The Conversation” promises to reveal regarding their histories.

“We’re gonna be honest, we’re going to be raw, we’re going to tell our stories, our experiences, growing up and living in this city,” said Barnes about the broadcast.

“It’s finally time to educate the country the world on how hurtful how painful racism really can be,” added Hill.

“I think what people will be alarmed by, is when the black journalist of color here at NBC4 sit around and get to telling their stories,” related Charles.

Hill describes one incident that happened when she was a young girl.

“I was probably in the third grade my mother took my siblings and I swimming, to learn how to swim, we jumped in the pool and all of the white kids got out of the pool.”

Charles revealed a more recent situation that impacted his professional life.

“I remember being told at a station, I used to wear a goatee, that I was told that I needed to shave my goatee because it was “gangster,” but the white male on the same show that I was on, who had a full beard, his was “friendly.”

“Those are the kind of painful memories that linger,” expressed Hill.

Barnes concluded, “A show like this is important because we need to discuss these issues. We can’t just hide them behind what we think is right, what we think is wrong. We need to talk about them. These are uncomfortable conversations, but these are conversations that have to be had.”

Watch “The Conversation,” live Thursday, July 9, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“The Conversation” will include viewer-submitted content discussing and focusing on viewers’ experiences regarding race in our society.

We want to hear from you! Record a video on your phone about how you’re feeling in these times then CLICK HERE to submit your recording to NBC4 — and join “The Conversation.” We may use your video in the special.