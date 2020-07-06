‘The Conversation’: Columbus Police officers describe their reaction to the George Floyd video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Matt Barnes had the opportunity to sit down with four non-white officers of the Columbus Police Department. One of the many topics covered in that conversation was their initial reaction to the George Floyd video.

“I know the things that our staff teaches us. We have ongoing training and that’s not part of what we are taught and learned,” said Officer Ed Chung, who has been with CPD for five years.

“Not to mention there were more than one officer that were involved in that and I don’t think one Columbus Police Officer would have stood around and allowed that to happen,” Officer Lisa McKissick, a 23-year veteran of the police force explained. “I think we would’ve jumped in, what are you doing, what’s going on here, and gotten him off of that.”

Officer George White, who has spent 15 years with CPD described his first response, “It was hard for me to watch. When I initially saw the video, I almost wanted to jump inside the video and push this guy off of this guy. And even the follow-up care was totally wrong.”

You will hear much from Matt’s sitdown with those officers this Thursday, July 9, as NBC4 airs another installment of “The Conversation.”

“The Conversation” is a live, one-hour conversation about working towards racial equality in our community. And we want to hear from you! Record a video about how you’re feeling and email it to us at theconversation@wcmh.com.