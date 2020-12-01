The Columbus Foundation teams with local nonprofits for Gifts of Kindness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Foundation and several local nonprofit groups are partnering in order to help people out this year.

Through Gifts of Kindness, the Columbus Foundation and the nonprofits will be helping families of Central Ohio with a one-time grant to provide a financial boost to those in need.

“The grants, typically between $500 to $3,000, go toward expenses associated with the hardship and help stem any ripple effects of it. Often, these expenses are related to housing, transportation, and assistance with utilities. Individuals must already be involved in a service or program of a partner nonprofit to apply for and receive a grant,” the Columbus Foundation website reads.

For a full list of nonprofits helping, or to find out how you can help visit: ColumbusFoundation.org