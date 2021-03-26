COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High school seniors and their parents know all too well the challenges of applying for college during a pandemic.

“What if I go to that school and find out it’s not a good fit for me? I never got the opportunity to actually visit it. So, what if I hate it?” asks Trinity Ellis, a senior at Columbus Alternative High School.

That fear of regret is an anxious reality for many high school seniors preparing for the next step.

“Driving around a campus junior year or doing a day on campus the fall of their senior year, those experiences did not occur as anticipated,” says Drew Milligan, a counselor at Columbus Alternative High School.

Because in-person visits are limited, members of the class of 2021 have had to find alternative ways of navigating college applications.

“Basically, we just set up ‘Zooms’, and we did the best we could with that,” says David Henderson, a fellow senior at Columbus Alternative High School.

“I did virtual tours, virtual information sessions, and then just tried to navigate where I was most interested in attending,” adds Mariam Adesiji, a classmate of Ellis and Henderson.

The process, while far different from what many seniors would have expected, has had its benefits.

“I think that it was actually a really cool opportunity to have some interaction with a broader array of schools than I necessarily would have otherwise,” Adesiji admits.

Though the struggles have been another string pulling at students’ emotional well-being.

“I kind of felt isolated, and like I didn’t have much emotional support from my peers,” admits Ellis.

The challenges surrounding standardized test cancellations have also threatened scholarships for students relying on positive SAT and ACT scores.

“I wanted a good score on it, because even if they weren’t taking it, I still thought that it’s just an integral process of it all,” says Henderson.

While many schools aren’t requiring test scores, for students and educators alike, the entire process has been a display of commitment from seniors determined to overcome uncertain times.

“It was a much more independent process and I think that there was a lot more self-advocacy involved in that I really had to think about what it was I wanted,” Adesiji describes.

“This post-secondary application process, in this context, may end up kind of catalyzing their post-secondary success because they’ve already demonstrated, really, their determination in a unique way this year,” Milligan says.

Milligan advises students and their families to focus on what opportunities are there versus those that aren’t, and how you can adjust to achieve the goals that the students are working towards.