The Buckeyes’ guide to Phoenix and the Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH)– From Glendale to Scottsdale and nearly everywhere in between, the Phoenix metro is swimming in Buckeyes.

It has been said that “everywhere is a home game” for Ohio State, but with its large and active alumni base and the number of times the Buckeyes have played in the postseason, Phoenix has become a home away from home. Saturday against Clemson will be the 7th time in just the past two decades the Buckeyes have played in the Fiesta Bowl, starting with their 2003 National Championship win.

The Buckeye alumni club of Phoenix was front and center when the team landed in Arizona yesterday and will host a number of events leading up to the game featuring former Buckeye football players Johnnie Dixon, Braxton Miller, and Troy Smith, as well as a pep rally Dec. 27 in Old Town Scottsdale.

They will also host several watch parties on the day of the game:

Fiesta Bowl Festivities

Fiesta Bowl Parade

The annual Fiesta Bowl Parade steps off in at N Central Ave. & Montebello Ave. in Central Phoenix at 9 a.m. It will feature TBDBITL and dozens of other bands, floats, balloons, and more.

Fiesta Bowl Fan Fest Pregame Party

The Fan Fest Pregame Party is on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The fest will feature performances by both bands and cheerleaders, interactive games, and food and beverage booths. Admission to Fan Fest is for those with a game ticket only.

In and Around Phoenix

The Visit Phoenix website is a great resource for those headed west for the game.

Visit Phoenix has restaurant, hotel, excursion, and attraction recommendations for those of all age and activity levels broken down by which area you’re staying or plan to visit:

On Fiesta bowl Saturday NBC4 will be the place for all things Buckeyes leading up to the game! We will have continuous coverage from Columbus to Phoenix on air and online.

First, tune in for NBC4 at 6. Right after, watch out commercial-free digital show with Kristine Varkony featuring Sports Director Jerod Smalley and Justin Holbrock out in Arizona. That will stream live on on NBC4i.com, Facebook, and YouTube. That will be followed by NBC4 at 7 and Pepsi Sports Saturday at 7:30 p.m.