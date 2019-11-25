The Buckeye’s guide to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI (WCMH)– If you are headed to the big game this weekend and there’s a little bit too much maize and blue for your liking on campus, downtown Ann Arbor is a good alternative to spend some time.

Sava Farah owns three Ann Arbor restaurants: Wilma’s, Sava’s, and Aventura.

“There are so many great restaurants, so many great shops, and there’s just a really unique flavor in Harbor that I think is really special and charming,” Farah said.

“You can’t go wrong,” agreed executive director of the Ann Arbor Sports commission Mike Malach. “You can find every spectrum of food, every spectrum of whatever drinks you like, if it’s a non-alcoholic beverage to an alcoholic beverage.”

Places to eat in Ann Arbor

Wilma’s (403 E Washington St.)

BeanBerry Cafe (305 S Main St.)

TIP: ask for the Block O printed latte

“Taste like victory and a national championship.” Posted by Kristine Varkony on Monday, November 25, 2019

Bløm Meadworks (100 S 4th Ave #110)

Ann Arbor is a very walkable city with two theaters, a market, street art and an appreciation for what “the game” economically does for the town around 120,000.

“Hotels look at their budget and look at their planning— it’s one of these thing that they look at and say this is going to be a good year financially for us,” Malach added. “When this game is down by Columbus, it obviously affects them. It impacts the restaurants, it impacts the hotels, it impacts just about everything in this whole area because there’s so much excitement about it.”

Places to see in Ann Arbor

Many Urban-Fairy Fairy Doors (and a few windows & a Goblin Door) Have you seen any of these?#fairydoor #fairydoors #urbanfairies Posted by Urban Fairies – Fairy Doors of Ann Arbor on Friday, November 1, 2019

Graffiti Alley (E Liberty St.)

Literati Bookstore (124 E Washington St.)

Outdoor wear shop owner Ed Davidson has been in business in downtown Ann Arbor for 48 years.

“Football weekends business goes way up,” he stated. “[We keep people] warm and dry. So if it’s a rainy game we are exceptionally busy and if it’s a pole game like it is undoubtedly going to be this weekend, we have everything people need.”

Things to do in Ann Arbor

See a movie at the Michigan or State theaters

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Nickels Arcade building shops (326 S State St.)

Kerrytown Saturday farmer’s market