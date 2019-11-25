The Buckeye’s guide to Ann Arbor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, MI (WCMH)– If you are headed to the big game this weekend and there’s a little bit too much maize and blue for your liking on campus, downtown Ann Arbor is a good alternative to spend some time.

Sava Farah owns three Ann Arbor restaurants: Wilma’s, Sava’s, and Aventura.

“There are so many great restaurants, so many great shops, and there’s just a really unique flavor in Harbor that I think is really special and charming,” Farah said.

“You can’t go wrong,” agreed executive director of the Ann Arbor Sports commission Mike Malach. “You can find every spectrum of food, every spectrum of whatever drinks you like, if it’s a non-alcoholic beverage to an alcoholic beverage.”

Places to eat in Ann Arbor

  • BeanBerry Cafe (305 S Main St.)
    TIP: ask for the Block O printed latte

“Taste like victory and a national championship.”

Posted by Kristine Varkony on Monday, November 25, 2019

Ann Arbor is a very walkable city with two theaters, a market, street art and an appreciation for what “the game” economically does for the town around 120,000.

“Hotels look at their budget and look at their planning— it’s one of these thing that they look at and say this is going to be a good year financially for us,” Malach added. “When this game is down by Columbus, it obviously affects them. It impacts the restaurants, it impacts the hotels, it impacts just about everything in this whole area because there’s so much excitement about it.”

Places to see in Ann Arbor

Many Urban-Fairy Fairy Doors (and a few windows & a Goblin Door) Have you seen any of these?#fairydoor #fairydoors #urbanfairies

Posted by Urban Fairies – Fairy Doors of Ann Arbor on Friday, November 1, 2019
  • Graffiti Alley (E Liberty St.)

Outdoor wear shop owner Ed Davidson has been in business in downtown Ann Arbor for 48 years.

“Football weekends business goes way up,” he stated. “[We keep people] warm and dry. So if it’s a rainy game we are exceptionally busy and if it’s a pole game like it is undoubtedly going to be this weekend, we have everything people need.”

Things to do in Ann Arbor

Across Enemy Lines

ACROSS ENEMY LINES: Kristine Varkony and Justin Holbrock are heading north of the border ahead of Saturday's game against that team up north. nbc4i.com/buckeyes

Posted by NBC4 on Monday, November 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools