‘The Big Give’ hopes for big generosity for Central Ohio charities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Give is hoping for big generosity in 2020. For 25 hours between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Columbus Foundation is rallying the community to donate to more than 1,100 Central Ohio charities.

“Now more than ever, the Big Give is important because nonprofits are experiencing tremendous need, whether that’s from response to COVID-19 or responding to fight too long standing traditions of racism in our community. Nonprofits from A to Z, arts to zoos, are doing everything to strengthen our community,” explained Dan Sharpe, the vice president of community research and grants management at the Columbus Foundation.

The King Arts Complex was forced to close its museum and gallery during the pandemic and move much of its programming online. The nonprofit focuses on engaging Central Ohio with African American culture, art and education and says its mission remains critical during the current unrest and calls for racial justice.

“Even during this time of just complete unprecedented uncertainty, art just mends the community and unites us,” said Casey McCarty of the King Arts Complex.

Like many nonprofits, resources are scarce during the best of times. Now, many are struggling to make ends meet.

“It was already difficult. So now we really need you to give to us and your money’s going to go a long way,” McCarty explained.

Similarly, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) is seeing a greater need for its mission while also dealing with dwindling resources.

“When the pandemic hit, we realized Ohio’s homeless shelters were really gravely unprepared for this challenge,” said Marcus Roth, the communications and development director for COHHIO.

COHHIO started a Pandemic Emergency Fund to help hundreds of Ohio homeless shelters pay staff and accommodate social distancing and safety guidelines.

Roth explained as more Ohioans experience unemployment, the risk for evictions grow and the organization is bracing for even greater demand for housing assistance.

“We still have not received any federal assistance and we need to do what we can to protect people experiencing homelessness,” Roth said.

To donate during the Big Give, go to the Columbus Foundation online Giving Store where you can search for specific charities, categories or explore the full list of participating nonprofits.

You can donate as little as $20, with no credit card transaction fees. This year, donors created a record-breaking $1.5 million bonus pool, which will amplify all donations.

Click here to donate to the charity of your choice.