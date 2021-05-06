Justin Bieber postpones concert at Schottenstein Center until 2022

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus leg of the Justin Bieber tour has been pushed back a year, and the Schottenstein Center is advising fans to hold on to their tickets.

The Schott posted on Twitter that Bieber’s show, The Justice Tour, has been rescheduled to May 16, 2022. It had been scheduled for this June 29.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date, according to the Schott. More information on the rescheduled show can be found on the promoter’s web page.

Ticketholders are advised to log in to their Ticketmaster account for more information, or contact the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office at 1-800-462-8257.

