The Arnold Sports Festival will screen athletes for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Organizers of the Arnold Sports Festival say they don’t anticipate any schedule changes due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Spokesman Brent LaLonde said there will be additional emphasis on preventative health safety measures at this year’s event.

“The folks, for example, at the convention center have ordered extra hand sanitizer to the point where there’ll be hand sanitizers every 20 feet inside of the convention center,” LaLonde said.

The annual sports festival is expected to draw 22,000 athletes from around the world and more than 200,000 visitors. It will be held March 5-8 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Ohio Expo Center and several other locations in Columbus.

LaLonde says the event’s medical team will screen all of the athletes at check-in.

Signs in the convention center will encourage best practices including frequent hand-washing.

LaLonde says it’s too early to know whether fear of the coronavirus will impact attendance at the event.

“It is such a developing story,” LaLonde said. “We’ve had the discussion about the potential impact on attendance. It’s not a big concern at this point but our event is a week away so we’ll see how the story develops between now and then.”