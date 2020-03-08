ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL: Results from Saturday’s competitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – William “The Conqueror” Bonac of the Netherlands reclaimed the Arnold Classic title with a narrow win over five-time champion Dexter “The Blade” Jackson at the 32nd Arnold Classic at the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival.

Bonac won his first Arnold Classic title in 2018 and finished second in 2019 to Brandon Curry, who went on to also claim the 2019 Mr. Olympia.

Bonac received congratulations from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a check for $130,000, a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jacket, and the champion’s trophy from Natalie Eva Marie of Reign Total Body Fuel and Steve Slater of Rogue Fitness.



Jackson, who won the Arnold Classic in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2015, fell just short of claiming his sixth Arnold Classic crown. The Jacksonville, Fla., resident, who will retire after this year’s Mr. Olympia, has competed in Columbus a record 17 times. Jackson received $75,000 and a medal from Cryotech Nordic and Big Sports.

Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay of Egypt finished third in his first Arnold Classic appearance. He received a check for $50,000 and a medal from Mount Carmel Health System and Jan Tana. He received an extra $10,000 for winning the inaugural Franco Columbu Most Muscular Award.

Stephen Kuclo of Dallas, Texas, finished a career-best fourth in his third appearance in Columbus. He received $30,000 and a medal from Ricart Automotive and Europa Sports.

Sergio Oliva Jr. of Los Angeles finished fifth and received $15,000 and a medal from Jan Tana and Cryotech Nordic. He also took home $10,000 for winning the Ed Corney Best Poser Award.

Cedric McMillan of Heath Springs, S.C., finished sixth and received a medal and $10,000 from The Columbus Dispatch and Mount Carmel Health System.

Also competing and finishing seventh through thirteenth, respectively, were Akim Williams (Pompton Lakes, N.J.), Maxx Charles (Huntington, N.Y.), Victor Martinez (New York, N.Y.), Patrick Moore (Tomball, TX), Josh Lenartowicz (Australia), Morgan Aste (France), and Johnnie Jackson (Dallas, TX).

Other competitions held Saturday include Bikini International, Arnold Classic Men’s Physique, Arnold Classic Pro Wheelchair, and Arnold Strongman Classic, the winners of which can be seen in the photos below.

Bikini International winner Elisa Pecini with Arnold & Patrick Schwarzenegger

Men’s Physique winner Andre Ferguson with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Classic Wheelchair winner Harold Kelley, center, with the entire 2020 division. Photo by Terry Eiler

Hafthor Bjornsson wins The Arnold Strongman Classic with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger Photo by Dave Emery

Lifetime Achievement Award – Paul “Triple H” Levesque

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is WWE’s Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. In this role, he oversees the Company’s Talent Development department, serves as a senior advisor to the CEO for talent strategy and is the Executive Producer of NXT, WWE’s third global touring brand, which airs live every Wednesday night on USA Network and NXT UK, a weekly one-hour series airing Wednesdays on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland.

Levesque is revolutionizing the business with his global recruiting strategy and developmental training processes. In order to create a platform for future success, he established the Company’s state-of-the-art training facility, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and last year opened the UK Performance Center, the first world-class WWE training facility outside of the United States. In addition to strength, conditioning, in-ring training and character development, recruits participate in development programs focusing on life skills, continuing education, health and wellness and career planning. Building off this success, Levesque remains focused on the development and implementation of WWE’s Performance Center/Global Localization strategy.

Prior to his current role, Levesque oversaw WWE’s Talent Relations and Live Events departments. He also played an integral part in the Company’s creative process, helping to shape the creative direction and storylines of WWE’s programming.

Levesque debuted as a WWE Superstar, “Triple H,” in 1995 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. He has held the WWE Heavyweight Championship title 14 times, captured every major championship, headlined thousands of WWE events and entertained millions around the world. Levesque is married to Stephanie McMahon and together in 2014 they established Connor’s Cure, a fund dedicated to furthering pediatric cancer research. He was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in 2017 and is a board member for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. He is a father of three daughters ages 13, 11 and 9.

For Friday’s competition results, click here.

For more about the event, visit the Arnold Classic website.