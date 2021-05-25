The Arnold Classic rescheduled for September

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Arnold Classic bodybuilding event will be coming back to Columbus in the fall.

The event organizers announced Tuesday the Arnold Classic has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 25.

The event was scheduled for March during the Arnold Sports Festival, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arnold Classic men’s bodybuilding championships, held annually since 1989, is the marquee event of the Arnold Sports Festival. Bodybuilders will compete for $412,000 in prize money.

“It is important to offer full prize money at the Arnold Classic this year,” co-founder and promoter Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said. “The athletes deserve to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication during this difficult year. We promise to make this year’s Arnold Classic one to remember.”

Tickets for the 2021 Arnold Classic will go on sale June 15.

“The Arnold Classic has been held for 32 consecutive years and it would be unthinkable to go a year without providing the athletes the opportunity to compete,” Schwarzenegger said. “My support of the sport of bodybuilding is enormous and, with the help of our sponsors, we are committed to making this year’s Arnold Classic a tremendous success.”

The 2022 Arnold Sports Festival is scheduled to return to the Greater Columbus Convention Center from March 3-6, 2022.