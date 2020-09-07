The American Legion Pros host Labor Day Car show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This Labor Day weekend is looking very difficult for many as they try to practice social distancing.

The American Legion Pos spent their day celebrating through a car show.

“Folks need to get out, I can’t say that enough,” said organizer Shaun Sanders.

Sanders says as the world has slowed down, people need their spirits lifted.

“We’ve got people who are unemployed. We’ve got people who are looking for ways to make money–Which is not out there right now,” he said.

One of the participants in the car show, Frank Russel says this day and event serves as the perfect opportunity to thank those who have served this country and those who are serving during the pandemic.

“Doctors, nurses, doctors’ offices that take our temperature, restaurants,” he said.

The legion dine-in area has been slow due to the pandemic, but today is helping get the crowd back inside.

“Restaurants have been struggling. They can go inside and eat and support this,” he says.

Though people have to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and sit or stand 6 feet apart, the car show still gives them plenty of time for a meaningful conversation and plenty of safe space.