‘The 614 for Linden’ works to revitalize neighborhood while preserving affordable housing

A group of nonprofits and community development financial institutions has come together as part of a plan to advance efforts to revitalize the Linden neighborhood in Columbus.

“The 614 of Columbus” is a collaborative that represents a $25 million investment targeting affordable housing and encouraging the development of small businesses.

The collaborative recently received a $5 million investment as a national winner of JPMorgan Chase’s Partnerships for Raising Opportunity in Neighborhoods (PRO Neighborhoods) initiative.

The investment will allow the nonprofit Ohio Capital Finance Corporation, an affiliate of Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, to develop and structure a $20 million loan pool in partnership with three other CDFIs: Affordable Housing Trust of Columbus and Franklin, Finance Fund Capital Corporation and Economic Community Development Institute.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called “The 614 for Linden” an example of the city’s “One Linden Community Plan” being realized. “Thanks to JPMorgan Chase’s investment, the partners in The 614 for Linden will help the neighborhood stabilize and expand housing options, support entrepreneurs and develop businesses, build community investment, connect the community and support resident health.”

Jonathan Welty, President of Ohio Capital Finance Corporation, said the collaborative looks forward to working with community stakeholders.

“Together, we will create an equitable, opportunity-rich neighborhood for the current residents of Linden.”

A news release from the city said “The 614 for Linden” will seek to:

Preserve approximately 500 affordable housing units through acquisition, rehabilitation and/or financing. These units will be intended for individuals and families who earn less than 80% of the area median income.

Provide rapid rehousing services for up to 200 individuals and families currently experiencing or on the brink of homelessness.

Offer consulting and other assistance to small businesses, including microloans to local entrepreneurs seeking to start or expand an operation.

Focus on “wraparound’ health services, particularly prenatal and maternal programs and devote funds for the creation or attraction of a business to provide healthy food access.

The six nonprofits supporting The 614 for Linden include Saint Stephen’s Community House, Community Development for All People, Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families, The Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio, Community Shelter Board and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.