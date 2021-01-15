‘That looks likes me!’: Dublin 4-year-old appears on ‘Ellen’ for her reaction to Kamala Harris

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 4-year-old girl from Dublin is getting national attention for her reaction to learning about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the first time.

In a video clip that has gone viral, JoLee Parcell’s mother, Sonja, shows her daughter a picture of the Vice President-elect on her laptop and explains the significance of Ms. Harris’s new position.

“She’s going to be the very first woman vice-president. So, like, the boss of all the United States,” Sonja says as she points to the screen.

“That looks likes me!” announces JoLee before her mother can finish her sentence.

The candid recording caught the attention of “Ellen” producers and now JoLee and her mother will appear on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat with guest host and Co-Executive Producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Sonja tells tWitch she made the recording because it is a “historic and inspiring” time. She also describes the powerful moment and agrees that representation is important for children.

At the end of their chat, tWitch surprises JoLee with a White House dollhouse, since she already has a Kamala Harris doll.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on NBC4.