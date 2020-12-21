That Amber Alert notification sent to your phone? It was a test signal sent by mistake

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Phones in central Ohio went off about 5:30 p.m. Monday, warning of an Amber Alert.

The message read: “AMBER Alert in this area until Dec. 21 6:31PM EST. Execute Action. Message from OEMA.”

The message was a test and sent out by mistake, a representative from Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

No one is missing, or in danger. Amber Alerts are supposed to be sent out to help increase the change of a safe recovery of the victims of abduction or other life-threatening situations.

More Amber Alert information including active alerts, can be checked at ohioamberplan.org.

