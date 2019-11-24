Thanksgiving comes early thanks to community dinner in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thanksgiving isn’t until later this week, but some are celebrating the holiday Sunday.

Hundreds gathered at the Barnett Rec Center on Columbus’ east side for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner meant to make sure those less fortunate still get a holiday meal.

People at the rec center were already in the holiday spirit.

The room was packed with dozens of volunteers serving food and hundreds getting a Thanksgiving meal.

The meal was organized by Iota Phi Theta and several other historically black fraternities and sororities.

This marked the twelfth year they’ve hosted the pre-Thanksgiving meal.

And after a dozen years, the process was a well-oiled machine, with volunteers serving plate after plate after plate loaded with practically every Thanksgiving food you could imagine.

The goal is to help families who may not be able to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this holiday season.

“This is just Iota’s way of saying, ‘We’re here and this is what we’re here for, to give back to our community,” said Victor Peoples, one of Sunday’s volunteers.

“It just makes us thankful,” said Debbie Brittman, another volunteer. “It reminds us to be thankful to be able to do all this every year.”

“It’s something we’re very proud of,” said Gilberto Ansell. “It’s something we want to continue to do because it’s a blessing and this is the time of year where you don’t wanna see anyone go without during the holiday season.”

And Sunday’s meal wasn’t the only one people were getting.

Some attendees got to take home a box full of turkey, stuffing, sides, everything they’d need for a Thanksgiving meal so they can have one later in the week, too.