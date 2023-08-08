COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Texas-based taco joint with a location near Polaris Fashion Place is expanding in Ohio with restaurants in Dublin and New Albany.

Torchy’s Tacos is opening at 3762 W. Dublin Granville Road in Dublin and 6042 N. Hamilton Road in the Hamilton Quarter area by the end of the year. The new locations mark the chain’s second and third in Ohio after the Polaris restaurant at 1478 Gemini Parkway opened in 2022.

The menu boasts a series of “damn good” tacos, including the “Trailer Park” fried chicken taco with poblano sauce. (Courtesy Photo/Torchy’s Tacos)

The menu boasts a series of “damn good” tacos, including the “Trailer Park” fried chicken taco with poblano sauce and the “Mr. Orange” blackened salmon taco with black bean relish and cotija cheese. Torchy’s is also home to the “Democrat” barbacoa taco and the “Republican” jalapeno cheddar sausage taco.

Margaritas, churros, queso and salads round out the menu’s offerings. Founded in Austin, Texas, 15 years ago, Torchy’s has grown to more than 100 restaurants in 15 states. Learn more and view the full menu here.