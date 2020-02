COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More testimony is expected Monday in the Anthony Pardon trial.

Pardon faces the death penalty if convicted of raping and murdering Rachael Anderson in 2018.

Prosecutors have said Pardon’s DNA was found on the items used to retrain her.

Last week, Pardon spoke openly in court, telling the judge he is not happy with his attorneys.

Pardon had previously served 24 years in prison for an aggravated robbery, rape, and attempted murder conviction in 1982.