Termination hearing takes place for Columbus police officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether Officer Adam Coy will remain with the Columbus Division of Police is in the hands of Public Safety Directror Ned Pettus Jr.

A termination hearing for Coy took place Monday morning, less than a week after the fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill. A police division representative said that typically a ruling is not issued the same day as a hearing. Coy did not attend the hearing in person.

Safety Director Ned Pettus will now review the evidence presented and render a decision regarding the employment status of Officer Adam Coy. Just a reminder: BCI is conducting the criminal investigation into the shooting of Andre Hill. https://t.co/ThJ01Wfuvo — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 28, 2020

Last Tuesday, Coy responded to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive of a car being turned on and off over an extended period during the early morning hours. Officers noticed an open garage, where Hill — a guest at the house — was inside. Body-camera footage showed Hill walking out of the garage with a phone in one hand before Coy fired.

Coy then activated his body camera, which preserved the previous 60 seconds of video with no audio. Coy then was shown yelling commands at but not offering medical assistance to Hill, who did not respond. Hill was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he died. He was 47 years old.

Coy was relieved of duty later Tuesday, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called for his termination on Wednesday, based on Coy not activating his body camera before the shooting and for not offering immediate medical assistance. On Thursday, Chief Thomas Quinlan announced he supported Coy’s termination and when the hearing would take place.

The termination hearing is separate from any potential criminal charges. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the shooting, and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office has appointed state Attorney General Dave Yost as a special prosecutor in the case.

Coy, 44, met or exceeded expectations in recent performance reviews, with a history of complaints and compliments for his service over the years.

Hill’s fatal shooting was the second in less than a month of a Black man by law enforcement in Columbus city limits. On Dec. 4, Casey Goodson Jr. was shot by Jason Meade, a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Columbus police and the FBI are investigating that shooting.