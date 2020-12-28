Termination hearing scheduled for officer who shot Andre’ Hill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A hearing on whether Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy should be terminated is set for Monday.

Coy shot and killed Andre’ Hill last Tuesday morning while responding to a non-emergency call.

No weapon was found at the scene and Hill had permission to be on the property.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said he has filed two departmental charges against Coy alleging critical misconduct.

Quinlan released a recorded statement last week, saying the case for Coy’s termination is clear.

“Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera,” Quinlan said in the statement. “I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated immediately.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and NAACP President Nana Watson have also called for Coy’s termination.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools