Termination hearing scheduled for officer who shot Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A hearing on whether Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy should be terminated is set for Monday.

Coy shot and killed Andre’ Hill last Tuesday morning while responding to a non-emergency call.

No weapon was found at the scene and Hill had permission to be on the property.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said he has filed two departmental charges against Coy alleging critical misconduct.

Quinlan released a recorded statement last week, saying the case for Coy’s termination is clear.

“Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera,” Quinlan said in the statement. “I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated immediately.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and NAACP President Nana Watson have also called for Coy’s termination.