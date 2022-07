COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands across central Ohio are without power as strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m., AEP Ohio is reporting more than 34,000 total outages, including more than 19,000 in Franklin County.

Franklin County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:00 p.m. and remains under a watch until 2:00 p.m. Click here to track the latest watches and warnings.

For the latest forecast, click here.