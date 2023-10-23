QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Tuesday: Warm sunshine, high 75

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 73

Thursday: More clouds, high 74

Friday: PM showers, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Sunshine has settled in for the start of the work week! Temperatures have started to build back to the 60s. As the week goes on, sunny and warm weather will continue to build in Central Ohio.

High pressure at the surface will stick around for the majority of the work week. That will continue to keep us dry and sunny through Tuesday. A few more clouds start to build in for Wednesday and Thursday, but skies will remain dry.

Surface high pressure will combine with an upper level ridge to build temperatures back to more “summer-like” numbers. By Tuesday, we’re pushing the mid 70s across Central Ohio. Temperatures slightly level out to the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re pushing the upper 70s as the week goes on.

Late week chances for rain move in just in time for the weekend. A late chance for a few showers on Friday will linger into the weekend. Most of the rain will come on Sunday as a cold front slides through the state. As rain chances taper into the first half of next week, temperatures will start to cool to more seasonable numbers by next Monday.

-Joe