COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Funds Ohio’s attorney general calls good money are going to a worthy cause after a bad situation.

Attorney General David Yost visited one of the local food pantries that’s getting a chunk of the state’s settlement with Dollar General.

The discount store chain agreed to pay $1 million after Ohio sued over price discrepancies. NBC4 helped expose multiple instances of customers getting charged higher prices at checkout than the prices posted on store shelves.

$750,000 of the settlement is going to food banks around the state, including $30,000 to six Franklin County food banks.

Yost said this is a better investment than giving small refunds to individual Dollar General customers, who lost just a few dollars each.