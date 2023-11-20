COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Current and former Ohio State University football players served turkey dinners to thousands of people at this year’s Feed the Need at Townhall in the Short North.

This year, star running back TreVeyon Henderson served as host, joined by heavy hitters Denzel Burke, Steele Chambers, and more.

Former OSU safety Tyvis Powell said Feed the Need is an annual tradition that allows him to be a part of bringing people together.

“I love seeing families get together and share a meal, and if I can be somebody that can come in and smile at them and have jokes and laugh because that’s what this time of year is about,” Powell said. “It’s about being around people that love each other and care about each other.”

In addition to the dinners, players gave away coats, hats, scarves and jackets to people who needed them.