COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the most popular events in the Short North is back, bigger and more pedestrian friendly than ever.

Saturday’s “Holiday Hop” will allow guests to visit galleries, shop from vendors and enjoy a “pedestrian-only winter wonderland,” the Short North’s website said. A portion of High Street will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The closure will happen from Russell Street to Second Avenue. It will allow space for the Holiday Street Market, which features dozens of pop-up vendors.

This is one of the first projects from Columbus’ “open streets” campaign, which temporarily transforms busy streets into pedestrian spaces. For more information on the Short North’s Holiday Hop, click here.