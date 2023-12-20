COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The “real deal Santa Claus” spread some holiday cheer to those in a Columbus shelter.

The Real Deal Santa Claus is a charity focusing on making Christmas bright for children in homeless shelters.

On Wednesday, Santa dropped off toys to families at the YWCA Family Center on Columbus’ east side.

The charity was started by Bart Snow, a courier who used to deliver food to the homeless. Snow bears a striking resemblance to good old St. Nick, so he and his friends started gathering toys for various shelters.

Snow said many local toy drives don’t often find these children because they don’t have a fixed address.