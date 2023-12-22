COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The holiday season is filled with songs, dazzling lights, and bustling shopping centers, but for some, the sights and sounds may be too overwhelming.

A local organization is helping those who may struggle with over-the-top festivities celebrate in a sensory-friendly way.

Jeremiah’s Corner is hosting its winter extravaganza tonight at “Be Well Collective” on Henderson Road.

There are crafts, cookie deocrating, family photo opporunities, a hot chocoloate bar and more for children and their families to enjoy. Organizers said it’s about making holiday celebrations more accessible.

“A lot of the families that have children with disabilities, such as my own son, can’t attend some of the fun things that Columbus has to offer,” said Jessica Bennett, a special education consultant with Jeremiah’s Corner. “So, we have created a non-traditional, sensory friendly, holiday event with lowlights, low music, less crowds, and visual supports for the individuals.”

The extravaganza is going on until 7:30 p.m. Friday. No registration is required.